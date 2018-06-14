IMAGH’s Iftar at Indian Consulate Hailed as a New Tradition

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: The staged part of the iftar was purposely kept short so that people could break their Ramadan fast exactly on time at 8:23pm. Ever mindful of this, the eight speakers kept their speeches short, jestingly making reference to the time limit, the Indian Consul General Anupam Ray even quipping that though he usually speaks for 30 to 45 minutes, he was squeezed in last for only 9 minutes! “But all the previous speakers have already said nice things about me,” he jested, “so I don’t have much to add!”

This was the third year the iftar dinner has been organized by the Indian Muslim Association of Greater Houston in collaboration with the Indian Consulate. The concept was started by Ray, first at his home off Woodway on the westside in 2016 and since last year at the large hall that the Consulate has converted in the past two years to hold similar receptions. Over 100 people attended the iftar on Monday, June 11 at the Consulate, with many non-Muslim friends and community activists mingling with those breaking their fast.

The only problem with the Consulate venue is the very tight street parking in the area which recently was posted with “No Parking” signs that resulted in most frustrated and irate drivers unfamiliar with the change finding $40 parking tickets stuck on their windshields. The other option is valet parking which results in long waits for people as they depart. The Consulate would be well-advised to arrange for event parking at a nearby garage for such large events and otherwise for visitors who cannot now park on the street.

IMAGH iftar organizer Latafath Hussain began by relating how President Trump’s Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had called him to say that Trump would not hold an iftar as he was upstaged by the ‘great party that Ray holds’. The next thing he remembers he smiled “is my wife of 34 years Zaibie shaking me to get up, demanding “Who’s Sarah?!” Hussain thanked Ray for helping start what it is hoped will be a tradition long after he is transferred to another post.

The audience then heard from eight speakers with very similar messages emphasizing unity, diversity, tolerance and universal brotherhood. Most have become ardent supporters of IMAGH as it has shaped itself over the past decade.

Indian Deputy Consul Surendra Adhana said the “Indo American community makes us proud of their successes and staying connected with India.” Abeezar Tyebji, CEO of Shipcom Wireless recalled how Syedna Yusuf left Yemen in 1539 to settle in India where a tolerant society allowed the Dawoodi Bohra community to flourish.

Arshad Matin, CEO of Paradigm said Muslims as a minority in India actually gave them the skills to succeed as Indo American Muslims. Sunny Sharma, former Rotary Club President celebrated the diversity in Houston that shows that all human beings have the same needs. Ken Mathew, the longest serving Indo-American politician (14 years) and Councilman from Stafford lauded the act of breaking bread together regardless of religion.

Murad Ajani, Partner in CSoft and a key figure in the Ismaili community talked about the Aga Khan’s vision that “cultural legacies can become a powerful force for change.” Indian Consul General Anupam Ray emphasized that “India is a government of all faiths and belongs to no one faith. We are free to practice our faith and if we fail then we will fail as a country.” He allowed part of his time for “one of the best of Indians and Americans”, Sri Preston Kulkarni, the Democratic Party contender for the 22nd Congressional District. “Iftar is one the best traditions that India and America can offer,” Kulkarni said.

The delicious iftar dinner dishes were once again made by the housekeeping staff of the Consul General, and they outdid themselves, as they have in many events in the past.