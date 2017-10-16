IMF chief says Indian economy on ‘solid track’

The Indian economy slowed down in the last quarter to 5.7 per cent growth. However, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde has expressed confidence that the structural changes in the economy like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation have put the Indian economy on a “solid track”.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund slashed India’s growth projection for the current and next fiscal, but Lagarde said on Sunday that the Indian economy is on a very solid track in the mid-term.

Credit: indianexpress.com