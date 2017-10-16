Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
IMF chief says Indian economy on ‘solid track’

Added by Indo American News on October 16, 2017.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde accompanied by Canada Finance Minister William Morneau, speaks during a Global Economy debate in the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Indian economy slowed down in the last quarter to 5.7 per cent growth. However, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde has expressed confidence that the structural changes in the economy like the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation have put the Indian economy on a “solid track”.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund slashed India’s growth projection for the current and next fiscal, but Lagarde said on Sunday that the Indian economy is on a very solid track in the mid-term.

Credit: indianexpress.com

