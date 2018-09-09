TravelGuzs- Home Page
Immigrants from India Increasing at US-Mexico Border

Added by Indo American News on September 9, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
A fence runs along the U.S.-Mexico border.

SAN FRANCISCO— Immigrants from India are becoming increasingly common at the U.S.-Mexico border. They are now the fifth-largest group after immigrants from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

While Indians still lag far behind Latin Americans, the number is rising. In fiscal year 2017, 2,227 Indians were apprehended trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In the first seven months of FY 2018, there were 4,197 apprehensions, according to Syracuse University’s TRAC.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: voanews.com

