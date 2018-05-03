IMS Presents Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak, By Pandit Rajan and Sajan Misra

HOUSTON: The inimitable duo of Indian Classical music Padmabushan Pandit Rajan & Pandit Sajan Misra does not need any introduction for the Indian music lovers.

They are one of the top most Indian Classical Vocalists today, with a distinguished lineage. They belong to the family of great maestros of Banaras. They commenced their tutelage at a very tender age from the doyens of Banaras Gharana, their father and uncle, Pandit Hanuman Prasad Misra & Pandit Gopal Misra respectively.

Banaras, one of the oldest cities of the world, also declared as UNESCO City of Music, is enriched with centuries of a musical, spiritual and cultural heritage. The voices of Pandit Rajan & Pandit Sajan Misra carry the rich nuances of this spiritual city. And their music embraces those ancient sensibilities which are rendered in a contemporary setting to reach out to the world.

The name Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak, encompasses the whole spectrum of ragas. Raga, in Indian classical music, is a bouquet of notes put together in various permutations and combinations to arrive at a melody that touches your soul.

One of the unique and distinguishing characteristics of Indian classical music is the assignment of definite time to most of the ragas. It is believed that ragas are at the zenith of their harmony, melody and majestic splendour when rendered in that particular time frame. The artist can evoke and enhance the rasa of the raga to its optimum when performed at the assigned time.

Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak is not just about music concerts, it is about reaching out to like-minded people in various parts of the world, it is about to taking us inward to the world of peace and bliss. The accompaniment on Tabla is by Shantilal Shah and on Harmonium is by Sumit Mishra.

The 26yrs Indian Music Society of Houston, is proud to present this UNIQUE and INCREDIBLE presentation by these foremost artists of Hindustani Classical music. There will be two concerts the same day (on May 5th) one in the morning at 9.30am and one in the evening at 7pm, respectively at Ashtalakshmi Temple and Chinmaya Mission in Sugarland.

