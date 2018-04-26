IMS Presents Rahul Sharma and Aditya Kalyanpur

HOUSTON: Santoor was brought from folk music to mainstream classical music by Pt. Shivkumar Sharma. In his lifetime, he achieved this great feat and as a result the world got to hear this incredibly sweet instrument as the lead instrument. Prior to that santoor was part of the folk and Bollywood background music.

Ustad Zakir Hussain similarly was largely responsible in popularizing Tabla around the world by discovering the incredible facets that the instrument could offer. Both these artists have made an indelible mark on Hindustani Classical Music for generations to come.

For the lineage to live-on, discovering new dimensions through talented students who remain steeped in tradition but unfold the sounds and the music in unique ways, is absolutely essential.

Rahul Sharma (who is both a student and the son of Pt. Shivkumar Sharma ) and Aditya Kalyanpur (who is the student of Ustad Zakir Hussain ) will be doing just that on April 28, in Chinmaya Hall in Sugar land at 5pm.

Rahul Sharma (a Sangeet Natak Academy award recipient) has the distinction of not only being an extremely sought after musician in the classical circles around the world, but in fusion and world music as well. The album Namaste India with the saxophonist Kenny G, and his earlier album Confluence with the pianist Richard Clayderman, became extremely popular. Rahul has also composed music for Hindi films just like his father!

The 26yrs Indian Music Society of Houston, is proud to present this lineage presentation. For tickets please go to www.imshouston.net.