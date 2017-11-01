Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

In a first, Indian team heads to Israel for combat drill

Added by Indo American News on November 1, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

61377595

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday dispatched a C-130J ‘Super Hercules’ aircraft, along with a 45-member contingent, including Garud commandos, to Israel to take part in the top-notch multilateral ‘Blue Flag-17’ exercise from November 2 to 16.

This is the first time India has sent a contingent to participate in a military exercise in Israel. The exercise will also include other countries like the US, France, Germany, Italy, Greece and Poland, and comes after PM Narendra Modi visited the Jewish state in July.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *