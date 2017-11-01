In a first, Indian team heads to Israel for combat drill

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday dispatched a C-130J ‘Super Hercules’ aircraft, along with a 45-member contingent, including Garud commandos, to Israel to take part in the top-notch multilateral ‘Blue Flag-17’ exercise from November 2 to 16.

This is the first time India has sent a contingent to participate in a military exercise in Israel. The exercise will also include other countries like the US, France, Germany, Italy, Greece and Poland, and comes after PM Narendra Modi visited the Jewish state in July.

