In a first, PM Nawaz Sharif to appear before JIT on June 15

Nawaz Sharif is set to become the first sitting prime minister to appear before any investigating agency, when he appears before the joint investigation team (JIT), constituted to probe money-laundering allegations against his family, on Thursday.

The unprecedented development will make him the first incumbent to appear before such a panel, let alone one probing allegations of financial irregularities or fraud against nearly his entire family, going back three generations.

Click here to read more…

Credit: dawn.com