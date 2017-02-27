HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

In final lap of UP polls, BJP surges ahead; SP-Congress alliance fights back

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The UP polls is now turning into a larger battle driven by the Modi factor even as Congress-SP alliance is fighting to hold on to the edge they had been having.(Reuters Photo)

The UP polls is now turning into a larger battle driven by the Modi factor even as Congress-SP alliance is fighting to hold on to the edge they had been having.(Reuters Photo)

Rama Shankar Tiwari is chewing paan in the Kanhaipur kasba of Lambuha assembly constituency in Sultanpur.

He does not hesitate to offer an opinion about the elections, as Sultanpur prepares to vote on Monday. “There is no alternative to Modiji. The country is secure. We are all getting food. He has sent cylinders to villages. What else do we want?”

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *