In kids’ DNA, study hunts link between their health and what their mothers ate years ago

Added by Indo American News on February 19, 2018.
Saved under Health
Methylation is a mechanism for modification of DNA that regulates the function of a gene.

What a woman eats before and after her pregnancy is important for a healthy infant. Increasing evidence shows that nutritional interventions do make a difference. Just how that happens is now the subject of a multi-country study that aims to identify this link from maternal diet – through changes in DNA methylation – to later health outcomes in the child.

Credit: indianexpress.com

