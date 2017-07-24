Eye Level- Home Page
In major bureaucratic reshuffle, 35 secretaries, additional secretaries named

July 24, 2017
Saved under US South Asian
All the officers were either working as joint or additional secretaries and have been promoted either in the same departments or moved to new ministries. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Thirty-five senior bureaucrats have been appointed as secretaries and additional secretaries in various central government departments as part of a major reshuffle. All of these officers were either working as joint or additional secretaries and have been promoted either in the same departments or moved to new ministries.

Usha Sharma, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), an order issued on Saturday by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. She is at present additional secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

Credit: www.livemint.com

