Ina C. Patel Named to New York Life’s Chairman’s Council

HOUSTON: Ina C Patel has been named a member of the 2018 Chairman’s Council of New York Life today. Members of the elite Chairman’s Council rank in the top three percent of New York Life’s elite sales force of more than [12,000] licensed agents in sales achievement.

Ms. Patel has been a New York Life agent since 2005, and is associated with New York Life’s Houston General Office in Houston.

She is also a Qualifying MDRT Member 2018

A member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA),

A member of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA)

She currently resides in Richmond, TX with her husband, and 3 sons.

