India 2nd largest contributor to IBM’s over 9,000 patents in 2017

Tech giant IBM on Tuesday said it received 9,043 patents in 2017, with India accounting for over 800 patents making the country the second highest contributor to the record tally.

IBM inventors received a record 9,043 patents in 2017, marking the company’s 25th consecutive year of US patent leadership and crossing the one lakh-patent milestone. These patents were granted to more than 8,500 IBM researchers, engineers, scientists and designers in the US and more than 40 other countries.

Credit: livemint.com