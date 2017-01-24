Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
HCC- Home Page
Houston Super Bowl- Home Page

India A ‘True Friend’, Says Donald Trump In Call With PM Narendra Modi, Invites Him To US

Added by Indo American News on January 24, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PM Narendra Modi is the fifth leader Donald Trump have spoken with over phone after being sworn-in.

PM Narendra Modi is the fifth leader Donald Trump have spoken with over phone after being sworn-in.

NEW DELHI:  US President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States later this year, during a phone call on Tuesday, four days after the Republican President took oath as the 45th President of the US. The leaders discussed economic and defence co-operations and regional security issues, the White House said in a statement. He was the fifth word leader President Trump spoke to after coming to office.

During the call, “President Trump emphasised that the US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” the White House said in a readout of the call. The conversation took place at 11:30 pm IST, that is 1 pm in Washington.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *