India A ‘True Friend’, Says Donald Trump In Call With PM Narendra Modi, Invites Him To US

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the United States later this year, during a phone call on Tuesday, four days after the Republican President took oath as the 45th President of the US. The leaders discussed economic and defence co-operations and regional security issues, the White House said in a statement. He was the fifth word leader President Trump spoke to after coming to office.

During the call, “President Trump emphasised that the US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world,” the White House said in a readout of the call. The conversation took place at 11:30 pm IST, that is 1 pm in Washington.

