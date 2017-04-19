Eye Level- Home Page
India abducted retired army officer to secure Jadhav’s release: Pak officials

In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look at an image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman. Security officials said the Pakistani army officer’s abduction was aimed at pressuring Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav.(AP Photo)

A Pakistani retired army officer was lured to Nepal with a job prospect before being seized by Indian intelligence, which hopes to use him to secure the release of an Indian agent sentenced to death by Pakistan, security officials said on Tuesday.

According to two senior security officials, Indian agents abducted Lt Col Mohammad Habib, who went missing on April 6 after arriving in Nepal. They said Habib’s abduction was aimed at pressuring Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian naval officer convicted of espionage who was sentenced to death on April 10.

