India among the regions with highest potential: Hyperloop

Added by Indo American News on March 1, 2017.
Saved under Business
Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd. Photo: Bloomberg

In 2012, Elon Musk revived an interest in pneumatic tube transportation system and named it hyperloop, a proposed mode of passenger and freight transportation that would propel a pod-like vehicle through a near-vacuum tube at greater than airline speed.

The concept generated a lot of interest, with many people deciding to work on the project. One of the top contenders for demonstrating this technology is Hyperloop One, which was founded in 2014 in Los Angeles. In an interview, the company’s chief executive officer Rob Lloyd and senior vice-president global field operations Nick Earle talk about what brings them to India.

Credit: livemint.com

 

