India announce 15-man squad for Afghanistan Test, Ajinkya Rahane named captain

India announced a 15-man squad for the Test match against Afghanistan which will be played from June 14-18, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane has been handed the captaincy as Virat Kohli decided to skip this match for County cricket in England. Apart from Kohli, other top stars of Indian cricket including R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara are included in the squad. (Ambati Rayudu makes ODI return)

There were no surprises in the Test squad for Afghanistan. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are the two other openers with Dhawan. With Pujara at one down, Karun Nair make come in place of Kohli at number four. Rahane completes the middle order. Wriddhiman Saha is the wicket-keeper in the team.

Credit: indianexpress.com