MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

India announce 15-man squad for Afghanistan Test, Ajinkya Rahane named captain

Added by Indo American News on May 8, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Ajinkya Rahane named captain for Test against Afghanistan.

Ajinkya Rahane named captain for Test against Afghanistan.

India announced a 15-man squad for the Test match against Afghanistan which will be played from June 14-18, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane has been handed the captaincy as Virat Kohli decided to skip this match for County cricket in England. Apart from Kohli, other top stars of Indian cricket including R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara are included in the squad. (Ambati Rayudu makes ODI return)

There were no surprises in the Test squad for Afghanistan. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are the two other openers with Dhawan. With Pujara at one down, Karun Nair make come in place of Kohli at number four. Rahane completes the middle order. Wriddhiman Saha is the wicket-keeper in the team.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *