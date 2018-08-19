IAN- Home Page
India bans import of polluting petcoke for use as fuel

Added by Indo American News on August 19, 2018.
Saved under Business
India is aiming to reduce its greenhouse emissions. (Photo: Reuters)

India on Friday banned the import of petcoke for use as fuel, but said shipments for use as feedstock in some industries was allowed.

Usage of petcoke, a dirtier alternative to coal, in the energy-hungry country has come under scrutiny due to rising pollution levels in major cities.

 

