India bans import of polluting petcoke for use as fuel
Added by Indo American News on August 19, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Business, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, petcoke, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA, Washington
India is aiming to reduce its greenhouse emissions. (Photo: Reuters)
India on Friday banned the import of petcoke for use as fuel, but said shipments for use as feedstock in some industries was allowed.
Usage of petcoke, a dirtier alternative to coal, in the energy-hungry country has come under scrutiny due to rising pollution levels in major cities.
Click here to read more…
Credit: