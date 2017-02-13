HCC- Home Page
India beat Pakistan by nine-wickets to win T20 Blind World Cup

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with blind Indian cricket team players at Blind Cricket Tournament 2nd T20 World Cup 2017, at Sardar Patel Stadium Navarangpura in Ahmedabad on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI2_4_2017_000121B)

India blind cricket team had only been beaten once over the course of the tournament. (Source: PTI)

India successfully defended their title in the T20 Blind World Cup on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final by nine wickets. Incidentally, in the previous and only edition of the T20 World Cup for the visually impaired, Pakistan had been on the losing end then too.

Both teams came into the contest with a superb record during the tournament. Where India had won eight out of nine games, losing only to Pakistan, beat Sri Lanka in the semi-final by a convincing ten wicket margin to seal their place in the summit clash. Neighbours Pakistan had been going one better by winning all nine matches and they had edged England in Karnataka by massive 147 runs.

