India-bound gas pipeline TAPI breaks ground on Afghan section
The 1,840-kilometre TAPI pipeline will begin pumping natural gas from Turkmenistan’s giant Galkynysh gas field by the beginning of 2020. Photo: Reuters
SERBHETABAT, TURKMENISTAN: Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India on Friday ceremonially broke ground on the Afghan section of an ambitious, multi-billion dollar gas pipeline expected to help ease energy deficits in South Asia.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov joined Pakistani premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and India’s minister of state for external affairs Shri M. J. Akbar for the ceremony at gas-rich Turkmenistan’s border with Afghanistan.
