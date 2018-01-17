India-China bonhomie has returned to what was prior to Doklam: Gen Bipin Rawat

Days after berating China for exhorting pressure on India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said terms between Beijing and New Delhi have returned to the same level of conviviality as before the tense Doklam stand-off.

“I think the bonhomie (between India and China) has returned to what was prior to Doklam, so I don’t visualize a very serious trouble, but then one has to be prepared for it always,” Gen Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI at the Raisina Dialoguehere.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com