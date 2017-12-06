India, China slam Trump’s protectionist policies

India and China today criticised US President Donald Trump’s protectionist measures and anti- immigration policies as the two neighbours sought common ground to push for globalisation and better trade ties.

During his election campaign and after becoming president, Trump has made some sweeping changes to US trade and immigration policies and threatened to impose steep tariffs on imports and proposed hefty tax cuts.

Click here to read more

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com