Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

India, China slam Trump’s protectionist policies

Added by Indo American News on December 6, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

170712202622-01-donald-trump-0712

India and China today criticised US President Donald Trump’s protectionist measures and anti- immigration policies as the two neighbours sought common ground to push for globalisation and better trade ties.

During his election campaign and after becoming president, Trump has made some sweeping changes to US trade and immigration policies and threatened to impose steep tariffs on imports and proposed hefty tax cuts.

Click here to read more

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *