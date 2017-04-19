Eye Level- Home Page
India climbs to 8th spot on FDI confidence index

Added by Indo American News on April 19, 2017.
In this year’s survey, 31% of the respondents said they were more optimistic about India’s economic outlook over the next three years compared to a year ago. Photo: Reuters

India has climbed one spot to the eighth rank in the 2017 A.T. Kearney Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index as investors turned bullish on the Asia-Pacific.

The index, released on Tuesday, shows that investor confidence in India has been growing steadily over the last two years, making it one of the top two emerging market performers on the FDI Index, along with China.

