India has capability to set up space station, says ISRO chief
Added by Indo American News on February 22, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American communit, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, ISRO, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar Rao (R) displays models of the CARTOSAT-2 and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) as he speaks to media after the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) at Sriharikota on Febuary 15.(AFP Photo)
ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar on Monday said the country has the capability to set up a space station, but it needed a long-term approach and an ambitious planning.
His comment follows Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) display of technological prowess last week by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.
Click here to read more…
Credit: hindustantimes.com