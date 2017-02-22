HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

India has capability to set up space station, says ISRO chief

Added by Indo American News on February 22, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar Rao (R) displays models of the CARTOSAT-2 and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) as he speaks to media after the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) at Sriharikota on Febuary 15.(AFP Photo)

ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar Rao (R) displays models of the CARTOSAT-2 and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) as he speaks to media after the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) at Sriharikota on Febuary 15.(AFP Photo)

ISRO chairman AS Kiran Kumar on Monday said the country has the capability to set up a space station, but it needed a long-term approach and an ambitious planning.

His comment follows Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) display of technological prowess last week by launching 104 satellites in a single mission.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *