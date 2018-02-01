India House Flaunts the Cultural Diversity of India at the 69th Republic Day Event

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

HOUSTON: The Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to honor the historic day on which the Constitution of India came into effect, in the year 1950. The Constitution of India tied together the hitherto fluid borders of the country and gave birth to the ‘sovereign democratic republic’ that we celebrate each year in the most magnificent way.

This year marked India’s 69th Republic Day and India House, Houston, celebrated it in a glorious style, on January 26 at 10.30 am. India House, a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization aims at uniting cultures, creating bridges and serving the community by bringing resources, education, services and Indian culture to Houstonians. Each year India House celebrates Republic Day with much fervor and enthusiasm, and this year was spectacular as well.

The event saw over hundred high-spirited attendees who were all pepped up and enthusiastic. The event started with the flag hoisting of United States, India, Texas and India House by Dr. Virendra Mathur, Trustee, India House, Anil Aggarwal, VP Finance, India House, Kul Bhushan Uppal, Board of Director, India House and Swapan Dhairyawan, President, IACCGH.

The American and Indian National Anthem was sung by Kruthi Bhat, and it evoked and eulogized the history of both of these supreme nations. The renditions of Jai Hind filled the air with vibrancy and holding this excitement people moved inside the banquet hall where the rest of the celebrations were arranged. The Executive Director of India House, Col. Vipin Kumar welcomed and greeted everyone while Dr. Virendra Mathur read out the message of the President of India.

Their glorious welcome and speech were soon followed with some entertainment, while light refreshments were being savored. Patriotism teaches us to love our country and embrace the whole humanity, and the next set of performances truly gripped the attendees with patriotic emotions. Payel Mitra sang some mesmerizing Indian patriotic songs and Dolly Goyal, Artistic Director of Steps for Dancing, along with her dance group performed on some patriotic songs. The bhangra performance in their perfectly synced traditional attire engulfed everyone in its spirit, instantly injecting adrenaline and charging the attendees, reviving memories of their homeland.

The much appreciated mouth-watering snacks and drinks were sponsored by Chef Nirman Shah of Nirmanz Food Boutique and Umang Mehta of Deep Foods. The official photographer for the day was Bijay Dixit. Earlier during the day, the Indian Consulate in Houston also hoisted the Indian flag at 7:00 AM. The Republic Day event was celebrated, followed by a dinner reception at the Consulate, hosted by the Consul General of India Dr. Anupam Ray. India House offers multiple programs and services to the Community and most of these are FREE of charge.

Please contact India House with your queries at 713-929-1900, email them at vipin@indiahouseinc.org or visit www.indiahouseinc.org.