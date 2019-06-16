India House Joins Asian-American Month Celebration at Houston Health Dept

HOUSTON: The Houston Health Department’s (HHD), Cultural and Linguistic Competency (CLC) group hosted an “Asian American and Pacific Islander” month celebration on Wednesday May 8, 2019 with the participaton of India House and several other Indian organizations.

Executive Director of India House, Retired Colonel Vipin Kumar, was a guest speaker and he shared a plethora of free services offered at India House which can be accessed by all. Information on free yoga and meditation classes offered at India House was well received.

Dedicated Houston Health Dept. staffs put this event together, Varsha Vakil an epidemiologist, and a Cultural and Linguistic Competency co-leader worked diligently under the guidance of the Cultural and Linguistic Competency co-director Ms. Barbara Sudhoff-McGill to portray India

Vadtal Dham – Houston’s Ina Patel offered impressive facts on her topic of “Medicine in Indian Kitchen” and highlighted various Indian spices that are used daily in curries. Ina Patel enthusiastically shared health benefits offering her personal experiences thus leaving Houston Health Dept. staffs eager to learn more. An enchanting Odissi dance by Supradipta Dutta from Kalaangan Odissi School of Dance was simply mesmerizing. This celebration was adorned with free Indian food from Maharaja Bhog. Varsha Vakil received compliments from Houston Health Dept. staffs on the knowledge and enrichment gained through this event.

The May celebration concluded on Wednesday May 22, 2019, with joyful Houston Health Dept. staff participating in a spectacular fashion show.