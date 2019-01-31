India House Republic Day Celebration Displays Unity in Diversity

HOUSTON: India House Houston celebrated India’s 70th Republic Day with great éclat on Saturday, January 26, 2019, The event began with the unfurling of the US flag, tricolor flag of India, and flag of Texas flying adjacent to the flag of India House by India House Trustees Dr.Virender Mathur, Dr. Durga Das Aggarwal and President Jugal Malani following which the US national anthem and the Indian national anthem were sung.

In a brief address to the gathering, Malani paid a glowing tribute to India’s ancient civilization and traditions, declared that India’s philosophy, was not an ideology, but the inclusive philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or world family, and this has guided us since Vedic times. Malani lauded the pivotal role played by the Indian diaspora in the US to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries. He also talked of the Indian-American community as a “strong pillar” of that special relationship.

Dr. Virendra Mathur congratulated all and said, ‘Though every day is special but this year is extra special as India will commence a two-year-long celebration to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahamata Gandhi, and it will be a joy to be share with whole world.” Mr. Mathur also read out the Republic Day address of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. President Kovind called upon all voters for vote” He also called on a commitment to collective goals and hopes, which, according to him, is only a milestone in the journey towards fulfilling people’s aspirations and building a developed India.”

“This is a critical and formative period when we need to take very wise steps, decisions and actions of today will shape the India of the remainder of the 21st century. As such, this is not just a once-in-a-generation moment – it is a once-in-a-century moment,” Kovind said in his address to the nation.

India House Executive Director Col. Vipin Kumar (retired) described the various activities of India house. The event included cultural performances including Kathak dance by Datta Subharao, Director of Bharat Natya Dance Acadamy. A group dance was performed by India House after-school care kids under the guidance of Deepti Patel, Nikki and Liz in which the kids of diverse backgrounds danced to the beat of patriotic songs, carrying Indian and US flags, and conveyed the message of unity in diversity. The patriotic song “Ai mere watan ke logon” was sung in a melodious voice by Serene Kaggal, which filled everyone with patriotism.. The celebration concluded with the singing of the national anthems. The public dispersed after delicious snacks courtesy of Alings, with the image of the fluttering tricolor in their mind and heart.