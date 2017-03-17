India House to Honor American Hero Ian Grillot at its Annual Gala

HOUSTON: India House is privileged to honor the true American hero, Ian Grillot, 24 at its 14th annual India House gala on March 25, at J W Marriott in Houston.

Ian was at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas on 22 February when suspected gunman allegedly yelled “get out of my country” and opened fire at two Indian engineers, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani. Kuchibhotla died, while Madasani was injured.

Nobody was ever more American than was Ian Grillot when he leapt from under the table and started towards the gunman. As Ian tried to stop the gunman, he was hit by a bullet in the hand and chest. Ian is now known across the world as the hero who chased the gunman out of the bar and was wounded trying to stop him.

“Without all the prayers and positive support from everybody, I wouldn’t be doing as well as I am right now. It’s been a blessing to be alive. I am looking forward to attend India House Gala event on March 25, in Houston, TX. You guys are wonderful and I thank you all for such a support”, Ian said.

“We are privileged to honor Ian Grillot at our biggest event of the year. We invite all Houstonians to come, celebrate Ian’s true American spirit and support India House’s annual fundraising event,” said Jiten Agarwal, Board Member and 2017 Gala Chair of India House.

“I don’t know if I could’ve lived with myself if I wouldn’t have stopped or attempted to stop the shooter because that would’ve been completely devastating. I do now have a very powerful message and if I can help empower people and spread hope and love, then why not? I love to be associated with India House that serves so many economically challenged families from all communities in Houston area. It is truly a temple,” Ian said.

The annual Gala is the main fundraising event of the India House, with all proceeds going to the day to day community programs and expansion of India House.

Guests of honor this year include many dignitaries including India’s Ambassador to USA; Navtej Sarna, Former US Ambassador to India; David Mulford, Former US Assistant Secretary of State; Nisha Biswal, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, and Master Chef Vikas Khanna.

For further details, please visit www.indiahouseinc.org/gala2017