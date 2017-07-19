India Is the Fastest-Growing Source of New Illegal Immigrants to the U.S.

Indians are one of the best-educated and best-paid groups of immigrants in the United States because the slice of the giant global desi diaspora which settles in the States tends to be populated by coders, doctors, engineers, executives and other high-skilled workers that arrive with work visas.

There is, however, a growing number of Indians that are less-skilled and staying in the country illegally. In fact, in recent years the net number of Indians staying in America illegally has been growing much more than even the number of new illegal Mexico-born immigrants in the country, a recent Pew Research Center report showed this week.

Credit: blogs.wsj.com