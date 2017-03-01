Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

India IT Feeling U.S. H-1B Immigration Angst

Added by Indo American News on March 1, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The Indian government has started a dialogue with US lawmakers to resolve the H1B visa issue.(HT Archive)

The Indian government has started a dialogue with US lawmakers to resolve the H1B visa issue.(HT Archive)

India’s information technology lobbyists are wrapping up a week in the halls of Congress as India’s sizable U.S. tech community worries about losing out in the Washington, D.C. immigration maelstrom.

The U.S. H-1B visa, which grants extended permission for U.S. work for highly skilled workers, has been a boon for India and its émigrés. Many are working in the U.S. on IT consulting contracts, and the allegation is that many are underpaid by U.S. standards. Indian IT companies, which include Tata Consultancy (532540.India), Wipro (WIT) and Infosys (INFY), earn 65% of their $155 billion revenue from the United States, reports the Hindustan Times.

Click here to read more…

Credit: blogs.barrons.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *