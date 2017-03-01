India IT Feeling U.S. H-1B Immigration Angst

India’s information technology lobbyists are wrapping up a week in the halls of Congress as India’s sizable U.S. tech community worries about losing out in the Washington, D.C. immigration maelstrom.

The U.S. H-1B visa, which grants extended permission for U.S. work for highly skilled workers, has been a boon for India and its émigrés. Many are working in the U.S. on IT consulting contracts, and the allegation is that many are underpaid by U.S. standards. Indian IT companies, which include Tata Consultancy (532540.India), Wipro (WIT) and Infosys (INFY), earn 65% of their $155 billion revenue from the United States, reports the Hindustan Times.

Credit: blogs.barrons.com