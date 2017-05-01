India-origin researcher part of team which decoded science behind perfect throw

NEW YORK: Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have mathematically calculated the best strategy for the perfect throw – be it a dart, a basket ball or even a crumpled piece of paper.

Researchers, who looked at the physics behind releasing a projectile with the human arm in a series of calculations, suggest that a slow underarm throw is the best strategy for getting a piece of paper into a nearby bin.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com