India outclass Japan 6-0 in Four Nations opener

India began the Four Nations Hockey Invitational Tournament in emphatic fashion by hammering Japan in the opening contest. Early goals from Rupinder Singh and debutant Vivek Sagar Prasad, who netted two, ensured that India never lost momentum and dished out a royal hammering to their Japanese counterpart. Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh were the other scorers.

Click here to read moreā€¦

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com