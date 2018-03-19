MFAH- Home Page
India: Pakistan shelling kills 5 family members in Kashmir

Added by Indo American News on March 19, 2018.
Photo: Channi Anand, AP

JAMMU, India (AP): Five members of a family were killed and at least eight other people injured Sunday in cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir, officials said, as the two rivals traded blame for initiating the violence.

The five were killed after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in the Poonch region of India-controlled Kashmir along the militarized Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, said S.P. Vaid, the region’s police chief.

