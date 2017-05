India, Russia to ink deal on 5th-gen fighter design

New Delhi: After years of delay, India and Russia are likely to soon ink a “milestone” pact to finalise the detailed design for the fifth-generation fighter aircraft (FGFA) and move ahead with the multi-billion dollar co- development project.

Government sources said almost all the ground work has been completed to finalise the deal for design of the jet as well as some other critical issues.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com