India says talks positive amid US move to plug H-1B shortcut

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
india-us-tech-visas_8b24e0b0-010c-11e7-97dc-08322d33dfd3

The Donald Trump administration has suspended premium processing of H-1Bs, a fast lane used by US companies to circumvent long waiting periods to get their petitions for high-skilled foreign workers approved, or rejected, for an additional fee.(AP File)

In a significant development for Silicon Valley and Indian IT firms and engineers, the Trump administration on Friday suspended “premium processing” of H-1Bs, a fast lane used by US companies to circumvent long waiting periods to get their petitions for high-skilled foreign workers approved, or rejected, for an additional fee.

It could severely impact the intake of foreign workers by these companies, add to the confusion that already exists in the sector because of the Trump administration’s stated plans to overhaul the H-1B programme, and, at least for the time being, force them to hire locally for now.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

