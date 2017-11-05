India sets Guinness world record by cooking 918kg khichdi

India on Saturday set a Guinness world record by cooking 918kg khichdi, a traditional multi-grain dish, at the ongoing global food event organised by the government in the national capital.

A team of 50 people led by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and NGO Akshaya Patra supervised the night-long preparations and yoga guru Ramdev Baba put crowning ‘tadka’ in the dish at the World India Food event that will conclude on Sunday.

Credit: livemint.com