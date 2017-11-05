India sets Guinness world record by cooking 918kg khichdi
Union minister of food processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, MoS for food processing, and Swami Ramdev cooking ‘khichdi’ in a giant wok at the World Food India 2017 festival in New Delhi on Saturday to create a world record. Photo: PTI
India on Saturday set a Guinness world record by cooking 918kg khichdi, a traditional multi-grain dish, at the ongoing global food event organised by the government in the national capital.
A team of 50 people led by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and NGO Akshaya Patra supervised the night-long preparations and yoga guru Ramdev Baba put crowning ‘tadka’ in the dish at the World India Food event that will conclude on Sunday.
Credit: livemint.com