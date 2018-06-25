India slaps higher import duties on steel, agri products in retaliation to US tariff hikes

NEW DELHI: With the Trump administration increasing import duties and initiating trade war with various countries including India, the Indian government on Wednesday slapped higher duties on a number of items including apples, almonds, walnuts, diagnostic reagents and certain steel products. A bulk of these products figure in a list of items imported from the US, alongside other countries.

India is the 21st largest agricultural export market for the US. Total American exports of agricultural products to India totaled $1.3 billion in 2016. Leading items in agricultural products category that are imported by India from US include: tree nuts ($522 million), cotton ($250 million), pulses ($144 million), fresh fruit ($72 million), and planting seeds ($32 million).

Credit: indianexpress.com