India stun Argentina 2-1, continue unbeaten run in Champions Trophy

BREDA (Netherlands): India continued their unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy hockey tournament and surprised Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 for a second consecutive win in the 37th and last edition of the prestigious tournament on Sunday.

India scored both their goals in the second quarter through Harmanpreet Singh (17th minute), who converted a penalty corner, and Mandeep Singh (28th).

World number two Argentina’s lone goal came from the sticks of dragflicker Gonzalo Peillat, who scored from a set piece in the 30th minute.

