India successfully test-fires surface-to-air Akash missile

BALASORE (Odisha): India on Tuesday successfully test-fired Akash its supersonic surface-to-air missile with indigenous radio frequency seeker from a test range in Odisha, officials said.

The state-of-the-art indigenous missile targeting an UAV ‘Banshee’, was fired from the launch complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here this afternoon.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com