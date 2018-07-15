India to be 3rd largest economy worth $10 trillion by 2030: DEA Secy Garg

NEW DELHI: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Saturday said that 8 per cent growth for the Indian economy is “very much achievable”, and it is expected to be the world’s third largest economy by 2030 with Gross Domestic Product worth $10 trillion. The country’s GDP grew at a 7.7 per cent in the January-March quarter, helped by higher government spending and private consumption.

“Good days are ahead and lot of good work is happening in the economy. The economy is on a stage of take off where Indians can legitimately hold their heads high,” he said.

Credit: indianexpress.com