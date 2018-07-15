IAN- Home Page
SBI Home Page

India to be 3rd largest economy worth $10 trillion by 2030: DEA Secy Garg

Added by Indo American News on July 15, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
President Ram Nath Kovind (left) and Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

President Ram Nath Kovind (left) and Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

NEW DELHI: Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Saturday said that 8 per cent growth for the Indian economy is “very much achievable”, and it is expected to be the world’s third largest economy by 2030 with Gross Domestic Product worth $10 trillion. The country’s GDP grew at a 7.7 per cent in the January-March quarter, helped by higher government spending and private consumption.

“Good days are ahead and lot of good work is happening in the economy. The economy is on a stage of take off where Indians can legitimately hold their heads high,” he said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *