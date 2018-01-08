IAN- Home Page
India to launch 31 satellites on January 12

Added by Indo American News on January 8, 2018.
BENGALURU: India will launch 31 satellites, including earth observation spacecraft Cartosat, on January 12 instead of its earlier tentative schedule on January 10, a space official said on Monday.

“The rocket launch to carry Cartosat and other satellites, including 28 from the US and five other countries, will take place on January 12 at 9.30 a.m.,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Public Relations Director Devi Prasad Karnik told IANS here.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

