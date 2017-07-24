India-UK immigration treaty on the anvil

The range of immigration-related issues between India and the United Kingdom – including returning illegal migrants, extradition and visas – is to be addressed in a comprehensive agreement due to be signed in New Delhi later this year.

These issues were discussed by home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in a series of meetings with British interlocutors during his week-long visit here. Most of the interactions, including on counter-terrorism, were said to be out of the public domain.

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com