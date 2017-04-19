India, US reaffirm strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: The United States and India reaffirmed a strategic partnership that involves not only a growing defence relationship but also shared perspectives of the region.

Rounding off his first regional visit, US NSA, HR McMaster held talks with prime minister Narendra Modi, NSA, Ajit Doval and foreign secretary S Jaishankar. According to the PMO, the two sides “exchanged views on how both countries can work together to effectively address the challenge of terrorism and to advance regional peace, security and stability.”

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com