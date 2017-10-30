India ‘very strongly’ raises H-1B visa issue with US: Suresh Prabhu

India has “very strongly” raised the issue of H-1B and L1 visas with the US, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said today, asserting that the American economy will find it difficult to cope with the reality as it has been immensely benefited by Indian IT professionals.

The US has tightened the norms for issuing the most sought-after H-1B and L1 visas in line with the Trump administration’s goal to protect American workers from discrimination and replacement by foreign labour.

Credit: indiatimes.com