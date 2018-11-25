TRF Home Page
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya power India to series-levelling win

Added by Indo American News on November 25, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Virat Kohli celebrates with Dinesh Karthik after hitting the winning runs in the third and final T20 in Sydney. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli hit the winning runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground as India beat Australia by six wickets in the third and final T20I on Sunday. Chasing a tricky target of 165, Kohli remained unbeaten on 61 while Shikhar Dhawan made 41. D’Arcy Short (33) was the top-scorer for Australia, while Krunal Pandya picked up four wickets for India in the first innings.

There were a few nervy moments during the chase as India lost a couple of wickets. However, with the help of Dinesh Karthik, Kohli knocked off the last sixty in six and a half overs. Earlier, Australia won the first T20 International by four runs via D/L method before the second match was abandoned due to rain. With India’s win at the SCG both the teams now share the spoils in the three-match series.

 

