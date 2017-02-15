HCC- Home Page
India vs Australia: Michael Clarke says pace will play its part vs Kohli & Co.

Added by Indo American News on February 15, 2017.
Saved under Sports
Mitchell Starc will be one of Australia’s pace mainstays against India in the four-Test series.(REUTERS)

Australia have prepared for a spin onslaught in the Test series against India but former captain Michael Clarke feels that their fast bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, still have a major role to play.

“Australia is predicting that spin is going to play a huge role. But I still think the quicks have a big role to play as well,” Clarke said on a Facebook live chat and was quoted by cricket.com.au.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

