India Vs Australia: Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh Defy Hosts As Ranchi Test Ends In Draw

A superb 124-run fifth-wicket partnership between Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb ensured that the 3rd Test between India and Australia ended in a draw. The hosts failed to drive home the advantage they got in the initial stages of the Australian innings and were found way short when it came to running through the visitors’ middle-order. Australia were 204/6 when the match was called off, with Handscomb on 72 not out. Marsh scored 53.

With this draw, the series is still tied at 1-1, with one Test to go, at Dharamsala from March 25.

Credit: ndtv.com