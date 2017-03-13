India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Gets Support From Matthew Hayden On Ian Healy’s Remarks

The ongoing India-Australia series has made global headlines not just for the battle on the pitch but off it as well. From Harbhajan Singh’s comments ahead of the 1st Test to the ‘brain fade’ row in the 2nd, there has never been a dull moment so far. Both camps have traded several verbal blows in a bid to win the psychological war. One such attempt was made by Ian Healy, former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, when he said he was losing respect for Indian skipper Virat Kohli due to his constant sledging of Steve Smith’s men.

Credit: ndtv.com