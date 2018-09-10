India vs England: All-rounder Jadeja shines but Cook and Root dig in as England gain upper hand

LONDON: The slow, fading light at The Oval on Sunday afternoon probably spoke a lot about India’s predicament in the fifth Test. An afternoon, that suddenly looked bright after a superb counter-attack by Ravindra Jadeja, slowly withered into a dim twilight as the English top-order stood tall.

The lead of 40 tiptoed to 154 as Alastair Cook (46 batting), playing his last Test innings, buckled down. The tall England left-hander wasn’t even close to being fluent, but all he did was to survive and slowly take the game away from India. By stumps, with Joe Root (29 batting) for company, England had reached 114-2 and it would need an outstanding morning show by the bowlers for India to come back.

