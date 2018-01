India vs South Africa, 1st Test: South African collapse leaves India target of 208

NEW DELHI: India’s fast bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, have put India in the remarkable position from where they can win the series opener against South Africa in Cape Town. India’s target, following some excellent bowling from Shami, who is one shy of 100 wickets, and the debutant Bumrah, is 208 with five sessions left to play at Newlands.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com