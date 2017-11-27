India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Reach Landmarks In India’s Massive Victory

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the landmarks as India notched up a massive innings and 239-run win over Sri Lanka on the 4th day of the 2nd Test at Nagpur to go ahead 1-0 in the three-match series. Sri Lanka, who had escaped with a draw in the rain-affected first Test in Kolkata, had few answers to the Indian assault once they were dismissed for a mediocre total in their first innings and capitulated meekly shortly after lunch on Day 4. The inning and 239-run was the joint biggest margin of win for India, who had beaten Bangladesh by the same margin in Mirpur ten years ago.

Ashwin (4/63) completed a coveted personal milestone of fastest 300 Test wickets in 54 games beating Dennis Lillee’s previous record of 56 matches.

Credit: ndtv.com